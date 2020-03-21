



Zero Ten tip (3-1) wins

Our Majella ew (12-1) placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Jetz (3-1) trained by Jessica Harrington and ridden by Robbie Power was a winning tip, when landing the BetVictor Hurdle at Thurles, Ireland, on Saturday.

Headline selection Jetz ran well throughout, gaining a 6 length victory, ahead of 6-5 favourite Mary Frances. Jaime Sommers (80-1) ran third.

Zero Ten (3-1) – headlined – trained by Emmet Mullins, tipped to win, landed the feature race Pierce Moloney Memorial Novice Chase (G3) over 2m 3f, under jockey David Mullins, beating Dunvegan (8-1) by 14 lengths. Emily Moon (12-1) ran third.

Our Majella, trained by Garrett Ahern (12-1) selected each-way, finished third under jockey D. Mullins, in the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 6 furlongs.

Gordon Elliott trained Fakiera failed to land the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, over 1 mile and 7 furlongs, the 4-5 favourite finishing second, for a third consecutive time, 2 3/4 lengths behind Politesse (9-4), ridden by Connor Orr.

*Andrew Atkinson’s Talk of the Turf. News, views and interviews. FIRST PAST THE WINNING POST!

The post THURLES Review – JETZ (3-1) FLIES IN! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.