



Breaking news

Multiple Grammy award winner, Country music legend Kenny Rogers, who played the ‘Legends’ slot at Glastonbury in 2013, has died, aged 81.

Icon Rogers’ duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream, and huge hit The Gambler were amongst career highlights over 60 years. His death was announced at 6am on Saturday.

A statement from Kenny Rogers family said: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

“In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.

“His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.

“Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.

“The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.

“They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Rogers, born in Houston, Texas, US on August 21, 1938, started his first band, The Scholars in 1956 while still in high school.

The song ‘Lucille’ won Rogers a Grammy Award for best male country vocal performance in 1977.

Lucile was also named song of the year and single of the year by the Academy of Country Music and single of the year by the Country Music Association.

Rogers, who cancelled shows in April 2018, due to unspecified health challenges, said in a statement at the time: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years.

“I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

Born and raised in Houston, Rogers had 20 solo single No.1 hits on the US country charts during 1977-87.

Rogers re-make of Lionel Richie’s ‘Lady’ also hit the top of the pop charts.

Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and gained a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

A statement from The Country Music Association said: “Country music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on country music’s history.

His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time.”