



The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, today welcomed the advance party of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), which has arrived in Orihuela to intensify disinfection tasks with the aim of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

“They are in Orihuela to supplement the tasks that the City Council had already started, cleaning and fumigating certain areas that have large public usage public such as health centres, residences, supermarkets, areas where it is possible for the virus to remain and spread”, said the mayor, Emilio Bascuñana

In Orihuela Costa these works are also being carried out through the Special Operations Command, where they will focus on areas such as nursing homes, large spaces, industrial estates and other urban areas with high concentration of people.