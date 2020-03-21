Agreement with Valencian hotels for health personnel





The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig , has announced this afternoon that an agreement has been reached with the Valencian Community hotel sector for Valencian health personnel to use hotels for periods of rest.

There are two aspects to the agreement. The first is to have medicalised hotels which will serve as support to the health system in accommodating those patients who are suffering from mild symptoms, in addition to which there will be separate hotels available for the use of health personnel during the periods that they are off duty.

The President of the Generalitat thanked “the generosity of the hotel sector”, which come forward with their valuable support.

The president also highlighted “the importance of helping and protecting all health personnel.” In this sense, the hotels that will be operational from next week are in Alicante, Valencia, Castellón and Elche while agreements are still being finalized to expand into other municipalities.