



Spain released it’s latest coronavirus figures this afternoon which show that the country now has the third highest number of cases having overtaken Iran on the WHO list.

There are now 20,412 cases in Spain, 2,335 new cases and 210 new deaths taking the total of those deceased over the thousand mark to 1,041.

Since yesterday’s count, 184 new cases have been registered in the Valencian Community, 34 of them in the province of Alicante, where there are currently 151 patients in hospital, 24 of them in Intensive Care.

Five people have died in the Alicante Province over the last 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 17 and 33 in the Community as a whole.

Health Minister Ana Barceló has reported that there are 34 newly affected cases in the province of Alicante, 45 in the province of Castellón, and 105 in that of Valencia. This brings the total of new cases of coronavirus in the Valencian Community to 184. She has also indicated that 180 of those infected are health personnel adding that there have been 20 discharges, one more than the previous day.

She says that the objective in the fight against coronavirus is now to reach the peak of infections and do it as soon as possible, something that the Ministry of Health says could happen “in a very few days”, although they were able to provide further details. Both the Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the director of the Emergency Centre and Health Alerts, Fernando Simon , said that those days are coming and “it will be difficult, because the cases will increase, although the growth rate will gradually decrease.”