



Are you looking for Spanish-speaking destinations for your next trip? Take a look at this list and choose your favorite!

6 Spanish-Speaking Countries You Should Visit in 2020

Did you know that Spanish is the official language in 20 countries throughout the world? That is important information for travelers, especially those who don’t speak English. If you still haven’t picked the country for your next journey, these are the top Spanish-speaking destinations you should visit!

Do you have plenty of time before heading to your vacation? How about visiting Trada Casino and trying slots, roulette, and other games?

If you are not a fan of casinos, click https://bingo77uk.com/virgin-bingo-review to find out more about how to play multiple variants of bingo!

Argentina

Argentina takes the top position on our list since it is a huge country that has a lot to offer. Buenos Aires is the capital of Argentina, and it offers a chance to meet modern life in this country. However, make sure to visit stunning places like Iguazu Falls or Perito Moreno Glacier. You can also head to Ushuaia, which has the reputation of being “the end of the world” because of its southernmost position.

If you are a sports fan, visit an Argentinian League football game. South Americans are the only people known to be more passionate about football than Europeans. Argentina is the perfect place to see that passion. You might want to learn more about the national sport of this country called Pato. It is a mixture of basketball and polo played on horseback!

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is not a sovereign state, but an unincorporated territory of the United States. If you exclude the legal formalities, this is a beautiful country where people speak Spanish. Fans of colonial architecture will love the Old San Juan. The moment you visit it, the colonial architecture will make you feel like you jumped into the past. The El Morro Fort from 1539 is still standing, and it gives an amazing view of the ocean.

Those who love beaches should head to Culebra and Vieques, which offer the tranquility you’ve never felt before. The islands are small, but the infrastructure is modern since tourism is developed in Puerto Rico.

Peru

Do you like historical sights? In that case, you will love Machu Picchu, a city that remains a heritage of the Incas population. If you are a fan of hiking, it will take four days to follow the Inca Trail. The reward will be seeing Machu Picchu in all its glory.

If you like beautiful sites, Colca Canyon and Lake Titicaca are places to visit in Peru. The sand dunes are also amazing, but if you prefer to relax, you can also stay in Lima, the capital of this sovereign country. Lima offers a mixture of cultures, as well as a combination of traditional and modern, that everyone can enjoy.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar is not far away from Spain, but this territory is owned by the British. Spanish is not an official language because of that. However, the fact that Gibraltar is on the Iberian Peninsula means that more than 80% of the population speaks Spanish.

You can enjoy beautiful beaches with crystal clear water and white sand. That is combined with amazing views of the sea from the cliffs, and the beautiful architecture everywhere you go.

Mexico

Mexico is a big country, which is why you will find more people speaking Spanish here than in Spain itself. While that is only a game of numbers, Mexico indeed has a long list of amazing places to visit. You could spend months in this country, and still not see everything.

If you like beaches, the Mayan Riviera on the Yucatan Peninsula is for you. Sandy beaches seem endless, and the water only gets more beautiful, which means you can easily find a spot to enjoy while avoiding the crowd. For those who like adventure, visit Chihuahua and take a rail trip through the amazing Copper Canyon!

History fans should visit Merida and the Chichen Itza, which was the capital of the Mayan population. Apart from Mexico City, you can also visit Guadalajara to feel the unique Mexican culture and listen to the mariachis!

Cuba

It might not have an admirable political reputation, but this Caribbean island is nothing short of beautiful. Start your journey in the Old Havana, the capital of Cuba, and take a look at the island from a 35-meter high tower nearby.

Once you feel like taking a break, head to Varadero, arguably the best beach in Cuba. You can choose among dozens of hotels close to the seaside. Apart from sunbathing and enjoying the crystal blue water, you can also visit the two caves nearby – Cueva de Musulmanes and Cueva de Ambrosio. You can even find an underwater park where you can snorkel and dive to see genuine shipwrecks located below the sea level.

If you need more suggestions for visiting Spanish-speaking countries, try Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, etc.