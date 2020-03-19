U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team leaves La Manga with narrow loss





The USA beat England 3-0 on March 4 and the Netherlands 2-1 on March 6 before losing to Sweden.

The USA got off to a quick start in just the second minute of the game, playing a short corner that was crossed into the penalty area on the ground by Aislynn Crowder. Quincy McMahon was first to the ball and finished first-time, low inside the near post.

Sweden equalized in 55th minute, getting the winner in the 79th in what was an evenly conteted match that saw each team with eight shots

The friendly competition featured 12 countries playing three games each. In addition to the USA and its three opponents, Denmark, Poland, Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Iceland and Switzerland also took part.