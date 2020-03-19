Top 6 things to do with your new smartphone





Smartphones are incredible devices. They allow you to access unlimited information wherever you are, whenever you need it. But today’s smartphones are useful for much more than just calling your family or browsing the internet – check out some of the awesome things you can do with your new phone.

1. Stay productive

Your phone is an amazing tool for staying productive, whether at work or in school. There are hundreds of great productivity apps that help you keep track of your meetings, organise your documents or manage your to-do-list. We recommend downloading a note-taking app such as Evernote so that you can quickly take a note when you need to remember something.

2. Take amazing pictures

New smartphones are equipped with excellent cameras. Many of the modern flagship models have two, three or even four camera lenses, and you might be surprised at the quality of the pictures these smartphones are capable of. Get to know your phone’s camera settings and play around with photography apps that let you apply filters and edit your pictures.

3. Get the best entertainment apps

Thanks to your smartphone, you never have to be bored. There are tons of entertainment apps that let you watch TV series, listen to music or play games on the go. Download Netflix and watch thousands of movies, listen to an audiobook on Audible, or check out millions of songs and albums on Spotify. Your smartphone is an all-in-one entertainment centre.

4. Play mobile casino games

Online casino games are perfect for mobile devices. You can always pull out your smartphone and play a round of roulette or blackjack when you are waiting for an appointment or want to take a five-minute break at work. Mobile slots can be played in short bursts, so they are ideal for when you have a few minutes to spare. You can enjoy a wide range of popular casino games at TeleVega .

5. Keep track of your health

Now that we all have smartphones, it has never been easier to keep track of our health. There are countless apps that allow you to micro-manage your calories and monitor your daily activity levels. MyFitnessPal is one of the most popular health and fitness apps on the market, and it lets you easily keep track of your daily progress. Whether you want to lose a few pounds or just stay healthy, health apps are incredibly useful.

6. Stay in touch with friends and family

Of course, staying in touch with friends and family is the main reason for owning a smartphone in the first place. Thanks to the internet and social media, keeping in touch with old friends and relatives is easier than ever before. In addition to your smartphone’s built-in messaging app, you can download and use popular social media apps such as Facebook, Skype, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and many more.