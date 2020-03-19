



Stevie Spit and colleagues from showbusiness put smiles and laughter back on the faces of thousands of people on March 18 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak with the ‘Let’s Get Live’ online show.

“Stay safe, while the lockdown is in place,” said drag Queen, singer-comedian Stevie, awarded the BEM in the 2020 New Year Honours list.

Nikky G was the opening singer in the five hour show, showcasing direct online/Facebook from the lounges of the stars, that also included Charlie Locker, Richie Alexander Foster and Dougie Munro.

Stevie’s opening song was The Greatest Show, from The Greatest Showman film, followed by Ed Sheeran hit Perfect; A Million Dreams, and a medley, including Wind Beneath My Wings, Bring Him Home and You Raise Me Up.

“Nikky G did a great job in opening the show, along with colleagues who performed thereafter,” said Stevie, whose finale was ‘What Makes A Man A Man’.

“The medley was for The Royal British Legion this year, with Mark Farrow putting it all together with me. Fantastic songs,” said Stevie.

“People were watching from Spain, with lots from Benidorm, along with many other countries, including Canada, Sweden, Belgium, England, Ireland – and Scotland,” said Steve, who told a plethora of jokes.

“I thought there would have been more people from Scotland watching – especially so with not having to pay!,” quipped Stevie, who had Nanny McPhee at his side ‘looking after him’, he said.

“The coronavirus is awful. Stay safe,” added Stevie, who, along with colleagues from showbusiness, will be putting together more shows during the lockdown.