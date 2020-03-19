Live Casino Benefits





You don’t need to go to Las Vegas for an authentic casino experience. In fact, you don’t even need to leave your home. The most authentic gambling experience you can find is waiting for you right in your home. And if you are using a smartphone, the authentic gaming experience you are looking for awaits you in your pocket.

What makes all these possible is the live casino technology, and you can find everything you want to know about it in this article. If you want to play against real croupiers with real players, keep reading. Below, we explain how you can do this.

How Does Live Casino Technology Work?

If you have already made a Skype video call or watched a Twitch stream, you already know how this technology works. Simply put, a webcam is placed in front of the game tables, and a dealer starts a live broadcast. You can join this broadcast from anywhere in the world.

All you need is a device with an internet connection. This can be your phone or computer; you can use any device as long as it has a browser and an internet connection. The model of the device or its operating system is not important.

After joining the broadcast, you can determine what to do through a special interface. For example, if you are playing live blackjack, you will see options like hit, stand, double, surrender, and insurance on your screen when it is your turn. When you click on one of them, the dealer will be able to see what you are doing.

Multiple players can join the same broadcast at the same time and even chat with each other. In short, this experience is really no different than playing in a real casino. The only difference is that you do it in the comfort of your home. Oh, and, you get to use lots of bonuses too. There are promotions also for live dealer games and, for example, you can get a refund on your losses every week.

What Are the Benefits of Live Casino Games?

As you can imagine, such a technology has many advantages, and every player should try live casino games at least once. This is a completely different experience, and it is definitely not like playing games against the “computer”. We can list the benefits of live casino technology as follows:

It is a great socialization tool. Once again, we can use Twitch streams as an example to explain what we mean by this. Twitch streams have a “chatbox,” and all viewers watching that stream can use this feature to send messages between each other in real-time. You can even send a message to the streamer and communicate with him/her. Well, the same goes for game broadcasts. These are multiplayer games, and multiple players can connect to broadcast at the same time. There is still a table limit, of course. For example, a live blackjack game can host up to a maximum of 5 players at the same time.

In any case, all players who are playing on that table can use the chat feature too. You can talk with your table buddies about anything you want. The dealer will be able to see your messages too. Instead of playing against a “silent computer”, you can play with other people against a real person. This is a great way to socialize, and you can even make new friends with this feature. You are not forced to talk; of course, you can just listen too.

It gives you more money to gamble . Playing casino games in a building may seem attractive, but have you ever calculated the costs? If you are not living right next to a gambling house, you need to travel. And if your destination requires travelling for a long time, you need to stay there. In short, you will need a separate budget for travel and accommodation costs too. For example, if you have only 5.000 EUR to spend, you may have to allocate at least half of this budget for these additional costs – a weekend at Las Vegas can be pretty pricey. But if you stay at home, you can use the full budget to gamble. It will be the same experience without travel and accommodation costs. Modern technology offers you the chance to use your entire budget for gambling.

It is available on mobile. Live casino games work on mobile devices too – you don’t need a laptop or PC to play them. Moreover, any mobile device will do. You can use an iPhone or Android (tablet PCs are fine too.) And the best part is, you don’t need to install any application. Like all other mobile casino games, live dealer games can run on browsers. You can simply launch your browser, open the casino website, select the “live dealer” section, and start playing. This means the whole world is your casino: These games run 7/24, so you can find a game table anytime you want, no matter where you live. Play a blackjack game while you are on a short break. Try your chances against a baccarat dealer while you are joy-walking. Or, while on the bus, sit on a live roulette table and try your luck on red 7. All of these and more are possible: With mobile devices, there are no borders and limitations. It is even better than going to Las Vegas!

It is the best choice for high-rollers. As a general rule, table limits of live casino games are slightly higher. This is especially true for VIP tables that require an invitation. You can even find tables that require at least 5.000 EUR/USD to sit. In other words, live games will be a much better choice for high-rollers. However, don’t get this wrong. There are games with very low table limits too. So, if you are a low-roller, there will still be dozens of options to play. This is just another option, specifically for high-rollers.

The game variety is amazing. Any table and card game you can dream of can be played against real dealers. You are probably thinking about roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker. You are right; all of these games are available as live casino titles. However, they are also just the tip of the iceberg. Some variants of these games (such as dragon tiger, lightning roulette, etc.) are only available as a live casino game. More importantly, there are lots of casual titles exclusive to this category. For example, you cannot play Football Studio as a regular casino game. Lightning Baccarat, Speed Blackjack, Crazy Wheel, Dream Catcher , and more: The collection of live casino games is quite rich, and there is an option for everybody. The only exception is the slot machines: yes, they are the only casino game that is not available as a live dealer title. Although, that is pretty normal. Everybody wants to spin the reels by themselves.

You should definitely try your chances on a live casino game now. Pick a classic option such as roulette or blackjack or try your chances at a unique game such as Dream Catcher. In any case, start playing at live casinos today. This is the authentic gaming experience you are looking for!