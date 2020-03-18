Guardia Civil Officer dies of Coronavirus in Madrid





The Civil Guard has confirmed that a 39-year-old officer in Valdemoro (Madrid) has died having previously tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil Union, AUGC, said that Pedro Alameda is “the first civil guard officer to have died due to contagion of the coronavirus.” He had a five-year-old daughter and worked for the force in administration in Madrid. He was also a well-known member of the United Association of the Guardia Civil in the region.

The General Directorate of the Civil Guard has limited itself to a short statement asking that the family be allowed privacy.

The AUGC, for its part, has expressed its condolences to the family also confirming that the agent had no previous illnesses, and that he had been carrying out his duties normally before being hospitalised for several days and subsequently falling into a serious condition at the Quiron de Alcorcon hospital.