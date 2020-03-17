



The Government has confirmed the closure of all technical vehicle inspection (ITV) stations, which it describes as not being an essential service, and ordered the cessation of activity in those centres that have remained open

The Ministry of Sustainable Economy, Productive Services, Consumption and Labour closed the centres on Tuesday and said that they will remain so for as long as the state of emergency continues.

The general director of Industry, Energy and Mines, through a statement by the Generalitat, Empar Martínez, said that this decision, adopted by the central executive and that has been communicated to the concessionary companies, is based on article 10 of the Royal Decree regarding containment measures in the field of commercial activity, cultural facilities, recreational establishments and activities, hotel and restaurant activities, and others.

In the text, the general director has said that, ITV stations are not considered to be “exceptional establishments”.

Therefore, Martínez said, “with the introduction of the state of emergency the administrative deadlines are suspended, it will not be considered an infringement if a vehicle does not have the ITV in force.” The measure, he added, “will apply only during the state of emergency.”

Staff at many of the ITV stations in Alicante had been demanding the closure of the facilities since Sunday for as long as the state of emergency continues. They consider that they were being exposed to unnecessary risk by having to go to their posts.

The Department of Economy said initially that ITV stations should remain open for vehicles that needed to be on the road, such as commercial and public transport, and that they had to pass an inspection for reasons of road safety.

However, many of the facilities in the Valencian Community were closed so the general director of Industry, Mines and Energy said on Tuesday that all sanctions that have already been imposed for this reason will be cancelled.