



Airline advising to apply for a free move on an alternative date at the “My Bookings” section of ryanair.com

Ryanair has released important information, regarding passengers returning from Spain, following the coronavirus outbreak that, they say, has lead the airline to severely reduce flights.

At statement from Ryanair said: Customers that were already checked-in for their return flight may have experienced difficulties changing their booking.

“Today we are unchecking all customers booked on flights exiting Spain from 21 Mar to 28 Mar and advising them to apply for a free move on an alternative date at the “My Bookings” section of ryanair.com

*Full Ryanair statement (below).

Many customers have been left irate – with postings on Facebook:

“They wanted us to get on a plane to Spain yesterday and be left the in the airport.

“We get no refund because we wouldn’t get on the flight and it left without us. They wouldn’t cancel the flight for hoildaymakers”.

Another posted: “Ryanair needs to issue refunds – we cannot possibly reschedule our flights – there is no end date to the current situation.

“This is not a 2 week problem – we are in it for the long haul so do the decent thing and issue the refunds.”

One passenger had their flight cancelled to attend a funeral:

“I have a flight from Barcelona to Manchester for a funeral leaving tomorrow but my flight to return to Barcelona has been cancelled.

“As I was only traveling to Manchester for a funeral I have no reason to travel to Manchester at a later date.

“The manage my booking is only allowing me to change the date to travel to Manchester.

“Why can we not have a credit note to arrange another flight with Ryanair at a later date to a destination of our choosing.”