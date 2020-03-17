



The last thing you want is to start a handy project around the house only to find out that you are missing a tool or that the tools you have are inadequate for the job. Most people think that a hammer and nails are enough to get the job done, but they will find that that is incorrect.

By getting the right tools, you can ensure that your job is done much more efficiently, and you will be able to stop yourself from getting frustrated. While these tools will cost money, they are definitely worth getting if you plan on doing future projects in and around your workshop.

Here are some tools that you need in your workshop.

A Laser Level

Many people think that they can get away with just eyeballing when they are looking to make cuts, add a shelf to the wall, or hang a picture frame. If you attempt to do this, you will find that your objects will become crooked and over time will damage the wall due to how they are positioned on it.

A laser level is one of the most important tools that you can add to your toolbox. These levels are put against the wall and activated, and then will shine a laser in the angle of your choosing. This ensures that you are hanging your shelf perfectly horizontal to the wall. Using the laser level to create angles can help you to place screws and nails correctly, and also can ensure that if you are creating something on the wall, it is done properly.

Never attempt to eyeball something when doing a project. Get yourself a laser level and guarantee yourself that everything will be perfectly straight.

A Magnetic Multi-Head Screwdriver

Have you ever been unscrewing something for the screw to fly out and get lost somewhere? This is easily one of the most frustrating things that can happen while you are working. Fortunately for you, people have realized that this is a common issue and have created screwdrivers where the head is magnetic.

This ensures that when you are unscrewing, the screw comes out and stays attached to your screwdriver. No longer will you have to worry about losing a screw. This is also useful when you are screwing with something as well. Normally you would need two hands, but with a magnetic screwdriver, the process can easily be done with one. The next aspect of the tool allows it to be versatile for any situation you are in.

Another frustrating aspect with screwdrivers is finding that you brought the wrong head to the job. With a multi-head screwdriver, all the different types of heads are stored underneath the screwdriver and can easily be interchanged, once again using a magnet system. This ensures that you are never in a position where the screw hole is too small, too large, or the wrong shape.

Get yourself a magnetic multi-head screwdriver and make any renovation that much easier on yourself.

A Stud Finder

Most people think that they can just hammer in a nail anywhere they want without any consequence. Behind a wall is something called a stud. These studs help to support the wall and ensure it stays standing and does not collapse.

If you end up driving a nail or another object through one, you will heavily compromise the structural integrity of the wall and will have to look into having it repaired. You can save yourself the trouble of doing all of this by getting a stud finder. To use it, turn it on and put it against the wall.

If it beeps, it means that there is a stud in that area of the wall. Mark that area so you know not to drill or nail anything there. A stud finder is a simple tool that can save you a ton of money by avoiding future repairs. If you are looking to renovate, a stud finder is a tool that you need to have in your workshop.

Always be prepared for any job you find yourself doing. To work with walls and hanging objects, always get a laser level so you can ensure that everything is perfectly straight. If you are tired of losing screws or bringing the wrong screw-head to the job, get yourself a magnetic multi-head screwdriver.

Finally, never work on a wall until you have located all of the studs on it using a stud finder. With all of these tools, you can help your project look that much cleaner. What are you planning to work on in your home?