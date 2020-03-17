



By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor LEADER EXCLUSIVE

Former Manchester City star, Valencia centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, has revealed that he has coronavirus, along with teammate Ezequiel Garay.

“I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive,” said Mangala, 29, on Twitter.

“At the moment, I’m feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus,” said Mangala, born in Colombes, France.

“However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family,” added Mangala, who joined Valencia in 2019, after a loan period at the club.

The two players and three members of staff at Valencia have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mangala, who was at Manchester City during 2014-19, following a near £32m move from Porto, making 79 appearances, said: “It is clear I have started 2020 with bad luck.

“I am very well and must obey health authorities and stay isolated.”

In a statement Valencia said: “They’re in their homes in good health and under isolation measures.

“We are confident that with solidarity, responsibility and good spirits we will beat this pandemic.”

The coronavirus outbreak at Valencia is the first team in La Liga, where players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Elche star Jonathas de Jesus has also tested positive for coronavirus. This was confirmed this Sunday by Elche in an official statement. The Brazilian striker already showed symptoms last Saturday, with fever and respiratory distress but at that stage Elche did not want to make the name of the player public.

La Liga cancelled fixtures at the weekend, due to the coronavirus situation worsening.

Real Madrid undertook measures in placing their first team squad in quarantine last week, in the wake of a player from RM basketball club testing positive for coronavirus, after both teams’ use of training facilities.

Arsenal coach Mike Arteta was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week – that led to all Premier League fixtures being cancelled – along with Championship fixtures.

Mangala, who had a brief loan spell at Everton in 2018, called on fans to isolate themselves after testing positive for the contagious disease – despite experiencing no symptoms.

It was reported Mangala, capped eight times by France, is amongst at least five people, including staff, with the virus. All the Valencia team and staff are reportedly to be tested.

The virus COVID-19 virus has infected over 7,700 people in Spain, prompting strict measures to limit travel in the country.

Across the world, the virus has spread to more than 164,000 people, causing at least 6,400 deaths, according to reports.

Mangala began his career at Standard Liege, prior to joining Porto in 2011.

During his time at Manchester City, Mangala won the Premier League in the 2017-18 season. Mangala made his debut with the French national team in 2013.