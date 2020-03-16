Stevie Spit ‘Let’s Get Loud online’!





By Andrew Atkinson

Costa Blanca honoured drag Queen, singer and comedian, Stevie Spit, BEM [https://www.facebook.com/stevie.spit.BEM], is determined to put smiles and laughter back on track after the coronavirus lockdown imposed in Spain.

“Everyone might need a little lift over the course of the coronavirus quarantine,” Stevie, who is staging the ‘Let’s Get Live’ online show, told The Leader.

Stevie, who has put together the show with Nikki Gale [https://www.facebook.com/nikki.gale.718], Charlie Locker (Lorna Michelle) [https://www.facebook.com/charlie.locker.5], Richie Alexander Foster [https://www.facebook.com/richie.a.foster] and Dougie Munro [https://www.facebook.com/dougie.munro.10], said: “We will be doing a series of shows, that will include the singing of some new songs.”

Stevie, awarded the BEM in the 2020 New Year Honours list by HM The Queen, quipped: “The show will also feature some new jokes. Something old – something new, something borrowed – and quite a few blue!.”

The show will be live on Facebook on Wednesday, March 18, commencing at 6pm (Spain): “It is all in the name of fun and sanity,” said Stevie.

To watch ‘Let’s Get Loud’ click on the relevant Facebook pages: Charlie Lockyer (8pm).

The show will be streamed: Live Lounge Costa Blanca.

Nikki Gale (6pm); Stevie Spit (7pm); Richie Alexander Foster (9pm); Dougie Munro (10pm).

