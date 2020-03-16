SO SORRY CHELTENHAM APOLOGY





‘I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart’ – jockey Jamie Moore

Andrew Atkinson

Cheltenham Festival proved to be one to forget for jockey Jamie Moore – left distraught – when being unseated by runaway leader Goshen at the final hurdle in the Triumph Hurdle on Gold Cup day, March 13.

Speaking for the first time about his woes Moore, 20, who was riding Goshen, trained by his father Gary, said on Twitter: “From the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry.

“To everyone I let down I really am sorry, it’s been so tough to take but it’s happened.”

Goshen was street lengths clear when clipping the final hurdle – catapulting Moore out of the saddle in front of 68,000 spectators.

Moore added: “Thank you to all the messages about Goshen, who was running like something not normal. I hope he gets to show how special he is. Thanks.”

