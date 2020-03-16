



Over 80 vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists have been stopped and sanctioned in the municipality of Orihuela for not complying with the State of Emergency. But in general, the city is responding well in the face of the coronavirus health crisis, according Rubén Selma, spokesman for the Orihuela Local Police.

Selma has said that the people are aware, but there are still those who do not know the measures adopted by the Government, so for now, the agents are generally just informing people if they find them out on the street for no apparent reason. .

Do remember that the rules for ignoring the new rules can be quite strict and could lead to a fine for disobedience or for resistance to the authority or its officers in the exercise of their functions with fines of € 601 to € 30,000.”