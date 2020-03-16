Coronavirus crisis – WHO: “Spain has been brave, but the public must cooperate”





The organization warns that political commitment is not enough to fight this virus

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, hasthanked the Government of Spain for the “brave” draconian measures put in place to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, but he urged its citizens to follow the authorities’ recommendations.

“Spain has taken very brave actions, I have told Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez that his commitment is very strong, but to fight this virus political commitment is not enough, there must be cooperation from the public,” said Tedros when asked about the crowds that still exist in areas such as Madrid’s public transport.

“It is the cooperation of all citizens that will make this response complete,” stressed the Ethiopian doctor, who said that all individuals “must protect themselves in order to protect others.”