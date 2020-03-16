



Torrevieja Ayunmiento reports town’s bus services reduced to comply with National emergency measures, due to coronavirus

By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Ayuntamiento (town hall) reports that the town’s bus services will be reduced to comply with the National emergency measures, due to the coronavirus.

The bus service during the week will now operate on the same scheduled timetable in operation during weekends. Details online.

Meanwhile The Leader has received enquiries, regarding travelling to and from Alicante-Elche airport.

The Chief of Police has reportedly given information, regarding taking and collecting passengers to and from Alicante-Elche airport.

1: Only one person can take and collect passengers.

2: You must take a copy of the relevant flight details, as proof that the journey is valid.

3: You must have your Passport with you during the journey.

New timetables at Torrevieja Bus Station, to and from Alicante-Elche airport, have also been released, due to the coronavirus virus, until further notice. (See timetable chart).