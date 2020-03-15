SUPER SATURDAY 62,334-1





By Andrew Atkinson

Hot on the Hoofs from the Cheltenham Festival, with eight winning selections, Super Saturday cantered along – with 12 winning tips – returning a 62,334-1 accumulator!

Trebles at Kempton Park and Uttoxeter were trumped – with four winning tips at Newcastle. Wagner was a winning selection at Fontwell.

The tips baton was passed over at Wolverhampton’s meeting on Saturday night – with Moss Gill landing the BetWay Conditions Stakes to complete the 62,334-1 accumulator.

Joe Farrell, tipped each-way in the Marston’s 61Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter, finished third at 12-1.

Katheetha (8-1) tipped each-way at Wolverhampton, dead heated for second place.

My Way (12-1) tipped each-way, finished sixth in the 20 runners’ Paddy Power Silver Bowl Handicap Chase at Kempton Park, with Skybet paying 6 places.

Newcastle’s 26-1 winning 4 horse accumulator included Stainsby Girl (2-7), Robin Duez Pois (4-6), The Paddy Pie (11-4) and Overcourt (5-2). A Lucky 15 bet paid £122.

Uttoxeter’s winning 18-1 treble included Main Fact (5-1), Espion (6-5) and Red Rookie (4-11). A Patent bet paid £44.

Kempton Park’s winning 33-1 treble, included On The Slopes (11-10), Mcfabulous (5-2) and Everlanes (7-2). A Patent bet paid £75.

