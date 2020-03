By Andrew Atkinson

The Paddy Pie (11-4) – headline tip – obliged at Newcastle under jockey Danny Cook, to complete a treble, following Stainsby Girl and Robin Duez Pois successful winning selections on Saturday.

Trained by Sue Smith, The Paddy Pie scooted home in the Hit The Target At BetUK.com Handicap Chase over 2 miles 4 furlongs, gaining a 13 lengths win, ahead of Bollin Ace (3-1), with Chasma (25-1) third.

