Mojácar’s Dames in Spain reach their 35th year Working for the Community





Mojácar’s past week of events to mark International Women’s Day included the annual local Dames in Spain lunch, which highlighted the important role that women play within the family, the workplace and the world in general. The meal was held at the Lúa Restaurant in Puerto Rey, with almost all the 60 members in attendance.

As every year, Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, was invited to the celebration along with María Luisa Pérez, the Councillor for Security and Citizenship. Their collaboration with the Dames in Spain has gone from strength to strength over the years, with the Mayor and her Government Team supporting these women’s efforts in helping a number of social causes, as well as many other non-profit associations that work for the common good.

For 35 years, the Dames in Spain, who are mainly British with a number of members of different nationalities, have raised funds for local, provincial Spanish and international organisations such as the Red Cross and Cancer Associations, those who like them fight and work for the good of the community, the environment or for animal welfare.

One of the Dames most anticipated annual events is the annual Christmas Carol Concert, where they raffle a multitude of gifts donated by business community, in addition to homemade tasty food products and whole range of other items, the sales of which benefits many grateful charitable institutions.