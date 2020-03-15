BOOKIES ON THE SLOPE!





Racing review: Kempton Park, Fontwell, Newcastle, Uttoxeter

Newcastle tips: Stainsby Girl, Robin Duez Pois, The Paddy Pie and Overcourt win

By Andrew Atkinson

On The Slope (11-10) got tips off to a flying start at Kempton Park on Saturday when landing the Paddy Power Novices Handicap Chase over 2 miles, under jockey Tom Cannon.

Wagner (10-11) romped to an 18 lengths victory at Fontwell in the Visit attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle over 2m 1f, under Rex Dingle, part of 11 winning tips.

Gordon Elliott trained Robin Duex Pois (4-6) won the Play Slots at BetUK.com Handicap Chase over 2m 7f under Jamie Codd at Newcastle.

Main Fact (5-1) trained by David Pipe won the Burton Union Handicap at Uttoxeter.

Espion (6-5) was Saturday’s seventh winning tip, when landing the DE14 Novices Hurdle under Richard Johnson at Uttoxeter.

The Paddy Pie (11-4) returned to the winner’s enclosure at Newcastle. Everlanes (7-2) backed down from 9-2 was successful at Kempton Park under Thomas Bellamy, gaining a 5 1/2 lengths win ahead of Ultimatum Du Roy.

Overcourt (9-4) took the winning tips into double figures – it being the fourth winning selection at Newcastle – when landing the Sports Betting at BetUK.com Handicap Hurdle.

Red Rookie (4-11) trained by Emma Lavelle won at Uttoxeter under Adam Wedge, to complete 11 winning selections.

