



From next Monday at 8:00 am the government has said that free movement of citizens throughout Spain will be withdrawn as another measure aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. This is reflected in a law passed by the cabinet office at an extraordinary Council of Ministers this Saturday afternoon, which will only allow movement in certain specific cases.

The Prime Minister has said that people will only be able to circulate in certain cases, which includes the acquisition of food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities.

They were listed as follows:

Visits to supermarkets, chemists and in order to obtain and essential items. Visits to Medical Centres and Hospitals Travel to and from work Return journeys to home Provision of welfare for seniors, minors, dependents, the disabled and any other vulnerable groups. Journeys to banks. For reasons of absolute necessity. Any other journey that they can justify to the authorities.

With this decree the government is essentially locking down the country, in measures that will go into force at 8am on Monday March 16

The latest information supplied bt the Ministry of Health put the number of people in Spain infected by the coronavirus at 5,700, with at least 136 deaths. A total of 517 patients have been cured and released from hospital.

The government said that in order to stop people from traveling, the department of Transport will have the authority to close motorways for reasons of public health, safety or movement of traffic.

The move virtually mirrors the steps taken by the Prime Minister of Italy last week.

The law also guarantees the continuity of all basic supplies, including “the supply of foodstuffs” and the “operation of services at centres of production,” allowing for the distribution of produce to stores and supermarkets.