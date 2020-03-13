



The Generalitat Valenciana has announced the suspension of all cultural, leisure and sports activities in the Valencian Community, a measure that includes the closure, from 00.00, of restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms, theatres, concert halls and cinemas.

This was announced by the Preident of the Consell, Ximo Puig , along with several counsellors of the Valencian government, following the meeting of the Interdepartmental Committee for the prevention of Coronavirus held in the Palau de la Generalitat.

The Minister of Education, Vicent Marzà, has outlined the closure of all cultural and sports activities and the closure of theatrical, musical, museum spaces as well as libraries and gyms, swimming pools, both public and private. A ban that takes effect immediately, he has said.

The Minister of Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, has announced the suspension of recreational and sociocultural activities as well as sports events, discotheques , dance halls, pubs, cinemas , theatres and all establishments with seats. Also the suspension of the activity of bars and restaurants. A measure that also affects fairs, casino or bingo activities . The closure will be from 00.00 hours today.

In the field of social services, Mónica Oltra has announced the suspension of daytime activity in all social service centres and occupational centers. This will be from Monday, because at the weekend, there is no activity. Efforts will be made to provide home care for people who cannot suspend certain treatments.

These measures are in addition to others already announced, such as the suspension of classes in all educational centres in the autonomous community from Monday.

The nightlife sector had already started taking preventive measures. More than a dozen clubs in the province of Valencia had announced their closure.

The president of FOTUR , Víctor Pérez, said that the cancellation of the Fallas had already led to the suspension of the entire leisure business that surrounds them. “The losses were already going to be enormous. That is why we ask the Administration introduce whatever measures it can adopt to alleviate the damage .”