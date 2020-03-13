CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL Review





By Andrew Atkinson

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival bore fruit for punters – with eight winners – and a plethora of each-way selections at the showcase National Hunt meeting.

Day 4 of the festival’s seven race card, each-way tips Buildmeupbuttercup (16-1), Thyme Hill* (4-1), Delta Work* (5-1), Minella Rocco* (5-1), Eclair De Beaufeu (13-2) and Pileon (9-1) – the latter losing in a photo finish against Indefatigable – were all placed.

Rex Dingle, jockey up on 25-1 shot Indefatigable, said: “It wasn’t planned like that.

“I was never really travelling all the way round – but we got there. It was amazing.

“You dream about it – but you never think it will happen. It’s the highlight of my career.”

Day 1 of the Festival gave a 455-1 winning treble, with Ravenhill (12-1) trained by Gordon Elliott, amongst the trio of tips.

Day 2: Willie Mullins trained Ferny Hollow (11-1) was part of four winning tips, landing a 565-1 accumulator; Day 3: was highlighted by tip, Sire Du Berlais (10-1) trained by Gordon Elliott, and each-way selection stablemate, The Story Teller (11-2) finishing second.

Each-way selections Dolcita (9-1), Yukon Lil* (20-1), Kilfilum Cross (8-1), and Night Edition (16-1) were amongst placed tips. *Skybet paid four/five places.

Paul Townend was the Cheltenham Festival leading jockey: 5 winners, and Willie Mullins was leading trainer, both top jockey and trainer based on places.

*Andrew Atkinson’s racing news and tips – First past the Winning Post.

