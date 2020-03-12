Torrevieja Local Police get 12 new vehicles





The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, along with his Councilor for Security and Emergencies, and the Chief Inspector of the Local Police, Vicente Gutiérrez, visited the Policia Local compound on Tuesday where they took delivery of a dozen new police cars at a cost of 55,000 euros.

The new vehicle will be a major boost to the force which has seen it’s current fleet beset with major problems for some time.

The vehicles have been provided as part of a leasing agreement, the second phase of which will see the arrival of a further 17 mew vehicles in July.

The 12 vehicles are made up of six Nissan Qashqai, four Opel Mokka, a Renault van for the Operational Reinforcement Group (GRO) and a Citroën van for general services.

The mayor said that these vehicles are fully equipped with all necessary equipment and lighting for emergency vehicles established by the regulations of the Generalitat Valenciana.