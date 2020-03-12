ROLL ON! Tiger Roll on track for triple-winning National tilt





By Andrew Atkinson

Tiger Roll remains on track for a triple-winning tilt in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on April 4 – despite suffering defeat behind Easysland in the Cross Country Chase on March 11 at the Cheltenham Festival.

“I’m absolutely delighted with his performance,” said trainer Gordon Elliott.

“I was slightly worried about the ground (soft, heavy in places) going into the Cheltenham Festival,” said Elliott.

Tiger Roll has drifted to 8-1 in ante post betting for the National, from 5-1, prior to his Cheltenham defeat.

Tiger Roll, ten-year-old, was under jockey Keith Donoghue at Cheltenham, who was upbeat.

“He’s run a cracker again – but he just got stuck in the heavy ground all the way round.

“Normally he jumps and travels, but he ran his heart out. He ran into the better horse on the day,” reasoned Donoghue.

Jockey Davy Russell will resume Tiger Roll’s attempt to make history, by becoming the first horse ever to win three consecutive Grand Nationals.

“Tiger Roll had a nice couple of months of summer holidays after winning the Grand National in 2019,” said Elliott.

Tiger Roll went to Gigginstown and spent the best part of 12 weeks out on grass, not having been saddled up since Aintree and the National.

“The Cheltenham race should be a perfect prep for the Grand National,” added Elliott.

*Andrew Atkinson’s Randox Health Aintree Grand National news and interviews. First past the Winning Post!

