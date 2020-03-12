



By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

THE Federation of Soccer of the Valencian Community has suspended all football matches, due to the crisis of COVID-19.

The decision of the FFCV cancelling games comes as a result of the last RFEF circular, which explicitly recommended the suspension of all parties, along with the recommendations of the Health authorities.

The suspension of fixtures takes effect from Wednesday, March 11, and will have an initial duration of two weeks, subject to the changes that health and sports authorities advise.

The fixtures’ suspension affects all competitions managed by the FFCV, including friendly matches, and the events organised by the FFCV for two weeks.

Also cancelled are Referee Training Courses (CTA) Coaches Courses (CTE)

In National competitions, the RFEF has suspended all fixtures.

Amongst games cancelled are second division B, third division. Youth. National League First, Iberdrola Challenge League First.

National Women: First division, second futsal division, third futsal Youth division. First women division and second women division.

The FFCV recommended that clubs do not hold training (as much as possible) or perform them behind closed doors, following the recommendations of the health authorities.