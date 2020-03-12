



Car accidents, while unfortunate as they may be, are something we have to deal with on almost a daily basis. The odds of getting into a car accident, big or small, are pretty high. This is not meant to scare you, but it is good to know you are not immune.

You always hear about a friend or someone you know is involved in some kind of accident, but never think that you could be that person someday.

With that in mind, you might be asking yourself, “What would I do in that situation?” A lot of people ask that, and not a lot of people know what they would do. Luckily for you, this information will help you figure out your first steps in the event of a car accident.

Staying Calm

It might be hard to wrap your head around what is going after a crash because it can be so disorienting, but staying calm is a good start. After the initial shock wears off, you might start resorting to your emotional outbursts. Sadness, anger, or any kind of extreme expression of emotion may not be the best solution.

Everyone involved is to some degree, upset, so exacerbating it by acting irrational is not a good idea, and can land you in more trouble if you do something you regret. It can be hard to remain calm in a time like this, for big or small accidents, but you need to keep your cool so you can move on to the next steps.

Assessing the Situation

After you have come to your senses, you want to do an assessment of everything going on. This applies to check if you or your passengers are okay and if the other motorist/pedestrian is okay as well. This is a good thing to do for the general purpose of making sure no one is critically injured. Secondly, you want to see how much damage has been done to the cars. If there is a significant amount, it is good to figure it out while the scene is still young, so to speak. If someone is in critical condition, call emergency services immediately.

Collect Evidence

Once you have assessed the situation, and you can determine no one is in critical condition, you should start taking notes of things like the time, what you were doing before the accident, things you noticed and taking photos of the vehicles, the damage, etc. Another piece of evidence, in a sense, is the other driver’s insurance information. Getting as much information about the accident can help you create a good picture for an attorney, which is the next step you will need to figure out.

Contacting Legal Assistance

If you are responsible, or if someone else is responsible, you are going to need legal help. According to the legal experts at https://www.1800lawguys.com/, one of the most important steps in the post-car accident phase is getting the proper legal guidance you need to help you through this tough time.

If you have been hit by a car while walking, biking, or operating another vehicle, it can be very emotionally taxing on you. Legal aid is not just there to help you get financial compensation for your case, but to help guide you through this troubling time to help you come out feeling confident that you are receiving justice for your case.

Not to mention, most of us do not have the proper legal certification to handle taking on a car accident case that goes to trial.

Notifying Your Insurance Provider

Now that the on-scene things have been taken care of, you should contact your insurance provider immediately on what to do. You have the other motorist or pedestrian information, so you can provide them all of the details that they need to help you figure out if you have a claim or not.

This point can be interchangeable with the one about contacting legal aid because not all accidents are severe enough to require legal counsel. Still, it is important to know how valuable the information they give is, just like the steps that your insurance provider will give to you.

Being involved in a car accident is nothing short of a terrible experience. Even the slightest kind of accident can cause shock, anger, and all ranges of emotion. While it is hard to ignore them, and they are an everyday concern, these tips for what to do after a car accident can help you come out of a bad situation feeling optimistic that you did everything right.