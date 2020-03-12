



Family of Philip Pearce slam Benidorm Police for Gross Incompetence

The grieving family of a Bridgwater man, 68 year old Phil Pearce, who went missing in Benidorm last September, and who’s body was found in early February, have accused the Benidorm police of gross incompetence after they admit to having lost a bone from his leg. They say that they are absolutely furious.

Son Lee said that the family had planned to repatriate the body to his home in the Somerset town but now they feel that they don’t not want to do so until the missing femur is found.

They say that they want him laid to rest but “as he travelled to Spain in one piece, he should come back in one piece. He should be laid to rest in one piece with all his bones in there.”

Lee’s brother Wayne described the whole business a ‘shambles’ saying that the police had his father’s body for over 3 months before the family was told he was dead.

“It seems they don’t have a clue what they are doing over there,” he added.

Phil, who suffered from dementia, was taken to a Benidorm police station in a confused state but he was allowed leave before the police were able to take any action

His body was eventually found but the police say that delays in advising the family were as a result of them not being able to find a DNA match and properly identify him.

Bridgwater’s Conservative MP Ian Liddell-Grainger, who has described the whole episode as “shabby” has raised the case with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

According to the BBC website he said: “Everything has been, dare I say it, either slow or it’s been pretty shabbily handled by the Spanish authorities at every level.