



By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

The Premier League have postponed tonight’s (Wednesday) March 11 fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal, due to Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis testing positive for coronavirus.

Marinakis, 52, who tested positive for coronavirus a fortnight after being at Arsenal Emirates Stadium, to watch his team play in the Europa League last-32 tie on February 27.

Marinakis, who splits his time between Nottingham and Greece, revealed on March 10 he has contracted coronavirus.

Marinakis celebrated with his Olympiacos players after they knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League.

Arsenal revealed in a statement they have identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game and have vowed to ‘strictly follow Government guidelines’.

Those in close contract with Marinakis should self-isolate. They will be able to return to training on Friday, March 13, two weeks after they had contact with Marinakis.

In a statement Arsenal said: ‘The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

‘We fully understand how disappointing this is for our supporters, in particular those who were travelling to Manchester. Tickets will be valid for the match when it’s re-arranged.

“As a further precautionary measure, whilst we do not believe there was any close contact with any other Arsenal guests or staff in the directors box restaurant, we are contacting them to advise they should follow the relevant advice if there has been any such contact.

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Mr Marinakis a swift recovery and we look forward to the players and staff returning to work on Friday in preparation for our match at Brighton.”

Writing on Instagram, Marinakis said in his statement on Tuesday: ‘The recent virus has “visited” me and I felt obliged to let the public know.

‘I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions. I strongly advice all my fellow citizens to do the same.

‘I wish all a quick recovery.’