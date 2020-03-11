Horse Racing News and Tips 2020-03-11 20:38:16





Dame De Compagnie completes opening three races 47-1 treble!

By Andrew Atkinson

Dame De Compagnie completed a 47-1 winning treble tips on the opening three races on day two of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, when landing the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 5 furlongs!

“She won well,” said winning jockey Barry Geraghty, who gained a 2 1/4 lengths win ahead of Black Tears (12-1), with Thosedaysaregone (10-1) third, and Cracking Smart (33-1) fourth in the 25 runners’ field.

“There wasn’t much of a gallop, but she relaxed and was able to pick-up well,” said Geraghty.

Dame De Compagnie, is trained by Nicky Henderson, and owned by J. P. McManus: “I have a great job – there’s no one better than Nicky Henderson,” said Geraghty.

“Barry gave him a great ride,” said McManus, also owner of Champ, winner of the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

*Dame De Compagnie was Andrew Atkinson’s sixth winning tip at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival – after a 455-1 treble on Tuesday.

