Ferny Hollow completes 565-1 4-horse accumulator at Cheltenham Festival!





Lucky 15 bet odds of 1,403-1

By Andrew Atkinson

Ferny Hollow (11-1) – tipped – gained an impressive win under jockey Paul Townend in landing the Weatherby’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham on day 2 of the Festival on Wednesday, with a Lucky 15 bet returning odds of 1,403-1!

Trained by Willie Mullins, Ferny Hollow thwarted stablemate Appreciate It (15-8f) ridden by son Patrick, gaining a 2 1/2 length victory in the 23 runners field.

“It’s nice to get on the board,” said a relieved trainer Mullins, chalking up his sole winner of the Festival.

“I thought Patrick had it, but Paul came through in the end. I though Paul was too far back,” said Mullins.

“Hopefully the win will bring a turnaround,” added Mullins.

*Night Edition (16-1) from 18-1, trained by Martin Pipe and ridden by Tom Scudamore, selected each-way in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle over 2m, finished second in the 22 runners’ field.

Envoi Allen (4-7), Champ (4-1), Dame De Compagnie (5-1) and Ferny Hollow (11-1) returned odds of a 565-1 accumulator.

A Yankee bet returned odds of 1,378-1, and a Lucky 15 bet returned odds of 1,403-1.

The four winning tips on day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival followed a 455-1 treble on day 1, on Tuesday.

