Do You Want to send money to Nigeria?





If you want to transfer money internationally, there are a lot of options out there to choose from. The last couple of years has been great for people who need to transfer money regularly.

You might be wondering – what is the best money transfer service?

The first thing to remember is that money transfer service companies are changing their offers all the time. It pays to keep an eye on what is happening with the money transfer service you choose and make sure its rates stay competitive.

Another thing to consider is the frequency that you plan to transfer money. Some of the money transfer services we list below will be perfect for the occasional transfer but aren’t competitive with platforms that offer subscription services to people and companies that make frequent transfers. if you use your credit card for a money transfer, you’ll pay extra fees

Some platforms will allow you to send cash directly to a person at a drug store or other agent location, and some of the platforms listed below will only work if both the sender and receiver have a bank account. If you want to send money to Nigeria or anywhere in Africa, you can always go for online money transactions.

Online transfer services available

Money transfer Nigeria is made easy as there are many modern transfer services such as ACE Money Transfer. Ace cash express: (acecashexpress.com) also known as a loan, banking and credit score. It was established back in 2002 and since then being operated. It just not lets you send money to Nigeria but many other countries as well. The fees of ace depend upon various points for example;

Where you are sending from/ to, how you send ace money, how the recipients receive money

This is a modern service that has made online money transfer easy. It might be a bit expensive to send money directly from a bank so Ace is a better and inexpensive way which can send our money there. Unexpectedly ace also claims of no maximum limitations or amount to be sent to the receiver

Remunerations of online banking

It is recommended by many to go for online (mobile) money transfer as it’s easy and the most effectual way because of it: