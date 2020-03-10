



The Mad Hatters Tea Party at the Marina Bar on Friday 6th March was a resounding success yet again. Fund raisers David and Lorraine Whitney were thrilled with the support for their new charity the AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja.

With a Quiz, Raffle, Comic Verse and songs sung by A.J.Swing the afternoon sped by with a lot of fun and laughter. Rita and Dave of the Marina Bar together with their loyal staff worked hard as usual to provide a delightful afternoon tea and David and Lorraine and helper Pauline Lane ensured the smooth running of this event. Next on the cards will be a very unique ‘glitzy’ charity event due early June, again at the Marina Bar for the charity AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja.

On a sad note, John Harwood who, together with his wife Madeline ran our Tombola stall at many of our events died on Friday of a heart attack. Our thoughts go out to Madeline at this sad time..

Our photo shows Dave Monaghan, Lorraine Whitney, Pauline Lane, Rita Monaghan and David Whitney