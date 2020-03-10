The Mad Hatters Tea Party

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
Our photo shows Dave Monaghan, Lorraine Whitney, Pauline Lane, Rita Monaghan and David Whitney
Our photo shows Dave Monaghan, Lorraine Whitney, Pauline Lane, Rita Monaghan and David Whitney

The Mad Hatters Tea Party at the Marina Bar on Friday 6th March was a resounding success yet again. Fund raisers David and Lorraine Whitney were thrilled with the support for their new charity the AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja.

With a Quiz, Raffle, Comic Verse and songs sung by A.J.Swing the afternoon sped by with a lot of fun and laughter. Rita and Dave of the Marina Bar together with their loyal staff worked hard as usual to provide a delightful afternoon tea and David and Lorraine and helper Pauline Lane ensured the smooth running of this event. Next on the cards will be a very unique ‘glitzy’ charity event due early June, again at the Marina Bar for the charity AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja.

On a sad note, John Harwood who, together with his wife Madeline ran our Tombola stall at many of our events died on Friday of a heart attack. Our thoughts go out to Madeline at this sad time..

Our photo shows Dave Monaghan, Lorraine Whitney, Pauline Lane, Rita Monaghan and David Whitney

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here