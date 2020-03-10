



Ayuso wants Friday’s Madrid-Eibar football match played behind closed doors

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, wants the match between Real Madrid and Eibar, due to be played on Friday at Santiago Bernabéu, to be held behind closed doors. The recent worsening of the coronavirus in the Madrid region has caused the leader to request that the Ministry of Health take action to prevent the public gathering.

Ayuso has also requested that all other matches to be played in the Community in both the First and Second Division are treated likewise, which would directly affect the Leganés-Valladolid game and the Fuenlabrada-Tenerife de Segunda Division matches both scheduled for Saturday.

Already Ayuso has closed all educational facilities in the entire Community of Madrid for the next 15 days, directly affecting daycare centres, schools and universities so she feels that the closure of the Bernabéu and, in future, other large sports venues such as the Wanda Metropolitano and the Palacio de los Deportes is in line with the measure of stopping the advance of the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid.

“I would be very surprised if the game is played with the public in attendance,” she said.