Ravenhill completes 455-1 Cheltenham Festival treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Ravenhill (12-1) completed a bookie-bashing 455-1 treble on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday when landing the National Hunt Challenge Cup.

“It was a great ride. He showed his class – it’s brilliant to be riding for trainer Gordon Elliott – credit to him and the horse,” said jockey Jamie Codd.

“It’s been a great day. I rode him ‘cold’ as per instructions, which made life easier,” said Codd, of the 3 miles 5 furlongs race.

“I didn’t want to get into a battle – he’s a stayer,” added amateur rider Codd.

Ravenhill beat Lord Du Mesnil (11-2), trained by Richard Hobson and ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen, with Colin Tizzard trained Lamanver Lippin (33-1), third, in the 14 runners field.

