Quesada improvements in full swing





Improvement works that began at the turn of the year are in full swing in Ciudad Quesada after finances were put in place, following years of neglect.

The main Quesada Arches entrance has seen diversions put in place – as heavy plant machinery digs up the thoroughfare costing hundreds of thousands of euros.

Following Finance Councillor, Fernando Lorenzo releasing purse strings instructure improvements have seen new roads’ surfacing, widening and much needed improved footpaths being undertaken, along with installation of LED street lighting.

Works are apace, with pipeworks being laid in the irrigation channel along busy Avenida de los Regantes, in addition to roadworks on Quesada’s main thoroughfare, Avenida de Las Naciones.

The works are scheduled, during January through to April, with a roundabout in situ at the junction of Quesada’s Municipal Centre.

The works in Ciudad Quesada follow Rojales town centre undergoing major roadworks improvements. Ciudad Quesada is part of Rojales, including the urbanisations of Pueblo Lucero, Doña Pepa, Pueblo Bravo and Lo Pepín.