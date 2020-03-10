Mullins to strike at Cheltenham





By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins trained Faugheen, ridden by Paul Townend (9-2) is tipped each-way in the Marsh Novices’ Chase (1.30) on day 3 of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Itchy Feet, Samcro, Bapaume, Melon, Tornado Flyer and Mister Fisher are amongst the runners going to post, in the Grade 1 race over 2m 3f.

Nicky Henderson trained Mister Fisher (5-1) with Nico de Boinville up, is also selected each-way.

The Pertempts Network Final Handicap Hurdle G3 (2.10) over 2m 7f sees top weight 11st 12lb, Sire Du Berlais, (13-2) ridden by Barry Geraghty, and The Storyteller (6-1) 11st 9lb, both trained by Gordon Elliott, selected each-way.

Henry Daly trained Stoney Mountain (16-1) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies is worthy of each-way support at 16-1.

Henry De Bromhead trained A Plus Tard (15-8) is selected to land the Ryanair Chase G1 (2.50) over 2m 4f., with Rachel Blackmore up.

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30) favourite Paisley Park (8-13) is tipped for back-to-back victories, following success at the Festival last year.

Trained by Emma Lavelle and ridden Aidan Coleman, Paisley Park goes to post as a hot favourite following Grade 2 wins in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, and Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Penhill, (11-1) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, is worthy of each-way support in the 2 miles 7 furlongs race.

Twenty-six runners go to post in the Brown Advisory & Merribelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase over 2m 4f (4.10).

Death Duty (14-1) trained by Gordon Elliott, Robin Des Foret (12-1) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend and La Bague Au (10-1) trained by W. Greatex and ridden by Richard Johnson, are selected each-way.

In The Doylesford Mares Novice Hurdle (4.50) over 2m, Willie Mullins duo, Dolcita (13-2) ridden by Robbie Power; and Yukon Lil, (14-1) ridden by D. E. Mullins, are selected each-way.

The Fulke Walwyn and Kim Muir Challenge Cup, over 3m 2f, sees 26 runners go to post.

Champagne Platinum (10-1) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Mr Derek O’Connor; Fitzhenry (8-1) trained by P. Nolan and ridden by Mr. P. W. Mullins, and Kilfilum Cross (8-1) trained by Henry Oliver and ridden by Mr. A. Edwards, are tipped each-way.

