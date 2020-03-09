WHO DARES WINS – CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY 1





WHO DARES WINS – Shiskin, Notebook, Pentland Hills, Sharjah, Mister Malarky, Abacadabras, Rogue Vif, Imperial Aura, Hold The Note

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY 1 – By Andrew Atkinson

The 2020 Cheltenham four day Festival gets underway on March 10 at 1.30pm, with the SkyBet Supreme Novices Hurdle over 2 miles.

Leading fancies include Nicky Henderson trained Shiskin, whom the Seven Barrows ace has flagged up as having a good chance in getting him off to a flying start.

Abacadabras, trained by Gordon Elliott and Shiskin stablemate Chantry House, are noted from the 16 runners field as Shishkin’s main dangers.

Shishkin (5-2), winner of a Listed race at Huntingdon in February, is priced at 11-4 favourite and tipped to win. Asterion Forlonge (3-1), Abacadabras (6-1), selected each-way; Fiddlerontheroof (7-1) Chantry House (7-1).

The Arkle Novices Chase (2.10) sees H. De Bromhead saddle Notebook (5-2) set to go to post as favourite, and tipped to win, to correct a poor run in the 2019 Ballymore Hurdle.

Rouge Vif (12-1) trained by H. Whittingham and ridden by G. Sheehan is selected each-way in the 1m 7f race.

Mister Malarky (10-1) trained by Colin Tizzard and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr and Who Dares Wins (8-1) trained by Alan King and ridden by Tom Cannon, are both tipped each-way in The Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50) over 3m 1f.

The Champion Hurdle (3.30) over 2m has 17 runners go to post – with Nicky Henderson represented by four. Epatante has been well backed ante post, despite being unplaced in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle in 2019.

Pentland Hills (5-1), ridden by Nico de Boinville, who has had a wind operation, is tipped each-way. Sharjah (10-1) trained by Willie Mullins is also tipped each-way.

The Mares Hurdle (4.10) over 2m 3f sees Philip Kirby Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire stables star Lady Buttons (20-1) go head to head with leading fancies Benie Des Dieux (8-11) and Honeysuckle (3-1).

Willie Mullins red hot favourite Benie Des Dieux is tipped to win. Lady Buttons and Roksana (8-1) trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton are worthy of each-way support.

The Novice Handicap Chase (4.50) over 2m 4f sees Imperial Aura (5-1) trained by Kim Bailey and ridden by David Bass, tipped each-way.

Hold The Note (7-1) trained by Mick Channon and ridden by J.J. Burke, and Precious Cargo (14-1) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico de Boinville are selected each-way in the 22 runners field.

The National Hunt Chase (5.30) sees Carefully Selected (11-8) trained by Willie Mullins go to post as favourite, tipped to win under Mr P. W. Mullins.

Ravenhill (9-2) trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Mr J.J. Codd, and Forza Milan, trained by James Nash and ridden by Derek O’Connor, are worthy of each-way support.

