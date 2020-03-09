ENVOI THE ENVY OF PUNTERS





Champ, Alfa Mix, Defi Du Seuil, Tiger Roll, Palladium, Appreciate It, Israel Champ

Cheltenham Festival: Day 2, March 11. By Andrew Atkinson

ENVOI Allen, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell, goes to post at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday as favourite to land the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) over 2m 5f, where the going is soft, heavy in places.

Envoi Allen was entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Monday, the opening day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott said of three Grade 1 races winner – and tip Envoi Allen (6-5): “After walking the track and speaking to the owners we decided to run Envoi Allen in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday.”

The Big Breakaway (6-1) trained by Colin Tizzard and ridden by Robbie Power is selected each-way.

Champ (3-1) trained by Nicky Henderson is tipped to land the RSA Insurance Novices Chase (2.10) Grade 1 over 3 miles, with Barry Geraghty up.

Willie Mullins trained Easy Game (10-1) ridden by D. E. Mullins is selected each-way.

Alfa Mix (10-1), Birchdale (15-2) and Dame De Compagnie are all worthy of each way support in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle G3 over 2m 5f, in the 28 runners field.

Altior has been declared for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) – despite a setback.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “We’ve declared Altior on the grounds he has made good improvement.

“He has sensitivity on the splint and resented you pressing. But he’s nothing like as reactive now.

“On the grounds of that improvement overnight we’ve got to give him every chance to run.”

Selection Defi Du Seuil (13-8) trained by Philip Hobbs and ridden by Barry Geraghty, gets the nod over Altior, ridden by Nico de Boinville, drifting to 100-30, with Chacun Pour Soi priced at 2-1, in the seven runners field.

Gordon Elliott trained Tiger Roll (evens) is tipped to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10) under K. M. Donoghue. Urgent De Gregaine (12-1) trained by E. Clayeux and ridden by Felix de Giles, is selected each-way.

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.50) over 2m sees 24 runners go to post, with Palladium (10-1), Tronador (8-1) and Night Edition (16-1) all selected each-way.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper Flat race (5.30) over 2m sees 23 runners go to post. Appreciate It (11-8) trained by Willie Mullins is tipped to win.

Stablemate, Ferny Hollow (8-1) and David Pipe trained Israel Champ (10-1) ridden by Tom Scudamore, are selected each-way.

Measures are in place, due to threat of coronavirus during Cheltenham’s four day festival, with additional wash basins and toilet facilities, upon Government advice.

Hand sanitisers are in situ and posters information, giving public health advice: “We welcome the Government’s guidance that the business of the country should continue as usual, while ensuring we adhere to the latest public health advice,” said a Festival spokesperson.

The BHA, Racecourse Association and horsemen are to monitor the coronavirus situation.

The post ENVOI THE ENVY OF PUNTERS appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.