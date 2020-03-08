



We are delighted to hear that Orihuela’s Court of Instruction number 3 has reopened the investigation into the disappearance of 20 year old Henry Alejandro Jiménez who went missing from his home on New Year’s Day 14 months ago. Let us hope, even at this time that you young man can still be found safe and sound.

We also have news of next Sunday’s St Patrick’s Day Celebrations which will take place in Cabo Roig launching the start of three days of Festivities on the Orihuela Costa and a report on Spain´s largest International Lifestyle expo which took place over the weekend in the fabulous Torrevieja International Auditorium featuring more than 120 stands.