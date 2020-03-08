



Orihuela’s Court of Instruction number 3 of Orihuela has reopened the investigation into the disappearance of 20 year old Henry Alejandro Jiménez who went missing from his home on New Year’s Day 15 months ago.

Although the Guardia Civil closed the case due to ‘lack of evidence,’ his brother Andrés has said that it has now been reopened because there are new lines of investigation.

Just last week the family and friends of Henry Alejandro gathered outside the Orihuela Palace of Justice to “make the case more visible” because, according to Henry’s mother, the Civil Guard Commander in Pilar de la Horadada who has been running the investigation, has not done everything possible to examine the disappearance.

“There are many things that have not been investigated including statements from many of the people who spent New Year’s Eve with Henry at the party. There are many inconsistencies in what they have had to say,” says Andres.

The family said that it has proof that Henry was assaulted by a friend and they have access to a video that was recorded on a mobile phone, but they cannot understand why that person has not been arrested.” The mother added “My son was beaten until he lost consciousness and his assailant continues as if nothing happened.”

Andres said “We have contributed a lot but they just don’t listen to us. Details of the initial conversations we had with those friends who were in the house were passed to the Civil Guard but there is no record of them.” However, with this reopening of the case, he said that “we trust that from now on the police will begin to work properly and do the case justice because my brother deserves it.”

Henry Alejandro Jiménez disappeared on 1 January 2019 at 6 am from his home in the urbanisation of Las Chismosas, in Orihuela Costa, after spending New Year’s Eve with at least nine of his friends and being attacked by his housemate. Since then, over fourteen months have passed and there is no clue as to the whereabouts of the young man who was 20 years of age at the time of his disappearance.