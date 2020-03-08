GOLIATH 49,234-1 RETURN!





EL HOMBRE (8-1) WINNING TIP

El Hombre, Northofthewall, Urban Icon, The Con Man, Marown, Eaglehill, Beautiful Illusion, Mildenberger complete 8-horse 3,334-1 winning accumulator!

By Andrew Atkinson

El Hombre was a successful winning tip, the Keith Dalgleish trained six year old landing the Class 2 BetWay Handicap over 6 furlongs at Wolverhampton on Saturday – part of an 8-horse winning accumulator Goliath bet that returned odds of 49,234-1!

Ridden by Joe Fanning, El Hombre, backed-in from 10-1, gained a head win, ahead of Wasntexpectingthat.

Northofthewall (5-6) trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton was a winning selection at Hereford, gaining a 19 lengths victory.

Urban Icon (2-1) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Ryan Moore, backed from 11-4, was a winning tip at Wolverhampton, when landing the Bombardier Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs.

The Con Man (9-4) trained by Donald McCain jnr and ridden by Brian Hughes was a winning selection by landing the C3 Tennent’s Lager Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f at Ayr.

Marown (8-11) owned by Trevor Hemmings, trained by Nicky Richards and ridden by champion-jockey-elect Brian Hughes, was a winning selection in the C4 Menabrea Novices Hurdle over 2m 4f at Ayr.

Eaglehill (3-1) trained by Olly Murphy and ridden by Aidan Coleman was a winning selection at Hereford, when beating 9-4 favourite Frankly Speaking by 1 1/2 lengths.

The 8-horse winning accumulator odds 3,334-1; with a Goliath bet (247 bets) returning odds of 49,234-1.

Each-way selections Offthehook (7-2) and The Flickering Light (11-4) priced at 8-1 and 6-1 ante-post, were placed at Ayr.

Tips, Castle Rushden (8-13), Baby King (9-1), Zapper Cass (10-3) beaten a head, and Mickey (5-2) all ran second.

Irish Acclaim (3.55) Wolverhampton and Spirited Guest (5.55) Chelmsford were non-runners.

At Chelmsford’s evening meeting Charlie Appleby trained Beautiful Illusion (1-2) tipped to win, obliged under Ben Curtis, when beating Glitter Queen.

Mildenberger (evens) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Franny Norton tipped to win, gained a 4 1/2 lengths win over Weekender.

Seventeen O Four, trained by Michael Bell at Newmarket, tipped each-way, was placed at 12-1.

