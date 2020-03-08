



By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

Callosa Deportivo CF ‘B’ fans celebrated in style – with a fanfare of drumming and trumpets – with a 1-0 home victory against runaway leaders Santa Pola CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

Midtable CD Cox defeated third bottom Alguena CF 1-0 at home. Hondon Nieves ‘C’ slipped to ninth place in the table, following a 2-0 home defeat against Atletico de Catral CF, who move into fourth place.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 leaders CD Montesinos gained a comfortable 5-0 away win at ninth placed Atletico Benejuzar ‘A’ and second placed CD Benijofar defeated visitors Bigastro CF 3-0.

Aquí os dejo el gol del callosa deportiva B que le da la victoria ante el líder el Santa pola por 1-0. Posted by Callosa Deportiva C.F. 19 / 20 on Saturday, 7 March 2020

*Video and photo courtesy Callosa Deportivo CF.