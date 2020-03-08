



Spain´s largest International Lifestyle expo took place over the weekend in the fabulous Torrevieja International Auditorium. Featuring more than 120 stands the show attracted more than 6,000 visitors, a few less than last year, but whether the coronavirus scare put people off or not, the exhibitors reported on a quality visitor over pure quanity.

Among the stands were also representitives of local Clubs and Associations, artists and designers, gastronomy, wine, gourmet organic coffee, medical services, trades people, Internet, security, insurance, financial planning, awnings and gardening, home improvements plus a classic car and bike display and three supercars, a Lamborghini McLaren and Mercedes Benz GT-R available for rent from www.rentcardeluxe.com. The show featured many compànies that offered products and services to enhance residents and visitors quality of life while living or staying on the Costa.

Organisers Keith, Kjetil and Alexander also welcomed the Mayor, Eduardo Dolon and councillors to the show plus there were special performances by Pilarmonics choir, live radio broadcast from Big FM and lots of opportunities for tastings and to gather information to browse over at home.

Neil from Rock Against Cancer thanked everyone who stopped off to purchase merchandise or tickets for their weekend fiesta in June. The two day event, which this year will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 12th and 13th features top tribute artists and cover bands and promises to be even bigger and better than before.

The always popular N332 stand was as busy as ever with questions mostly relating to driving in Spain after Brexit, while Torrevieja Translators were on hand to offer advice on driving licience exchange and the San Javier ITV station was also another source of knowledge about car preparation and driving in Spain.

The Autumn edition of Expo Torreviaja 2020 will take place in just eight months time (November 7 & 8) and those wishing more information about the show can contact Keith at: keith@expotorrevieja.com.