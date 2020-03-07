



Torrevieja’s councillor of Beaches, Antonio Vidal, has said last week that all of the damage and restoration work necessary, following the damage caused by storm Gloria in January, has now been completed

Specifically, Vidal he spoke about la playa del Cura, one of the most affected by the storms, where four wooden ramps have been repaired and painted, while in the area of del Hombre del Mar the wooden railing that was totally shattered by the strong waves has been replaced.

The Red Cross lifeguard hut on la playa de Los Locos has also been repaired and work will continue with the rest of the beaches in the coming weeks, so as to ensure that everything is in perfect condition for the Easter holiday