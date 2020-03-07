San Miguel Bowls Club – Barry Jones





On Monday San Miguel Dalmations had a tough away game to Greenlands Sycamores losing 12 – 2 (136 shots to 79) the winning triple were Peter Ross, Barbara Scotthern and Frank Scotthern 21-18.

San Miguel Alsations were also away to Greenlands Maples, not fairing much better, losing 10 – 4 (98 shots to 89) best winning triple were Ian Hope, Jan Farmer and John Marshall 24-6.

San Miguel Beagles were home to La Siesta Apollos winning 10-4 (116 shots to 77) best winning triple were Noel Davis, Bob Graham and Fred Willshire 30-12.

On Wednesday San Miguel were home to Bonalta, winning 10 – 2 (94 shots to 49) best winning rink were Cliff Plaisted, Val Collier, Dave Johnson and Steve Cantley 29 – 9.

On Friday, San Miguel Boxers played their last game of the winter season at home to Montemar Toreadors winning 9 – 5 (105 shots to 91) best winning triple were Bob Hanton, Peter Ross and Jack Jackson 23-9.

San Miguel Bulldogs were away to Quesada Swallows for their last game of the winter league where they lost 12-2 (120 shots to 80) best winning triple were Barry Jones, John Staden and Derek Farmer 17-12.

The 29th February saw our Club Competition semi-finals take place. Of particular note was a 2 wood singles final between our oldest club member Reg Cooper and our youngest James Cutting. Youth prevailed on the day but Reg gave him a fight. The finals will take place on Saturday 7th March.

A reminder that the Wasps sessions take place Wednesdays 1:30 for 2:00 – €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow. Due to the popularity of the Wasps, first time bowlers are asked to attend an initial coaching session on Tuesday afternoons, starting at 1:45.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965 720 461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965 020 492.